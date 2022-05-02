May. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Cloudy with light rain early. Low 36F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Grand Island area. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.