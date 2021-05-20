This evening in Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds early. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
