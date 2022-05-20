May. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low near 45F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Grand Island temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.