This evening's outlook for Grand Island: A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Saturday, Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
