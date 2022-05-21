 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening in Grand Island: Partly cloudy. Low 38F. N winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

