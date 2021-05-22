 Skip to main content
May. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

For the drive home in Grand Island: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low near 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island Sunday. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 21% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

