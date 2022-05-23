This evening in Grand Island: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 78% chance of rain. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
