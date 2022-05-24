May. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

Grand Island's evening forecast: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Grand Island folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 54 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 80% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.