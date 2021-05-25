May. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening in Grand Island: Clear. Low 56F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island Wednesday. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.