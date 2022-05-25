Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low near 45F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's temperature in Grand Island will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
May. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
