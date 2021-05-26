 Skip to main content
May. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

Grand Island's evening forecast: Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Grand Island people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.

