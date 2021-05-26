Grand Island's evening forecast: Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Grand Island people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
May. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Grand Island area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. 62 degrees is today's …
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Cloudy and windy during the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low near 65F. Winds…
Grand Island folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 …
For the drive home in Grand Island: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted.…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and c…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Expect per…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. High UV indexes are expected. The…