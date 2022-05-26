May. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Clear skies. Low 49F. ENE winds shifting to SW at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.