May. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening in Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low around 45F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.