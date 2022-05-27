Grand Island's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory are in effect for much of the state Saturday night. Sensitive outdoor plants should be covered or brought indoors. Here's how cold temperatures will get.
Increasing rain and severe storm chances through Monday in Nebraska. See when and where the threat for severe weather is the greatest in our complete Memorial Day weekend forecast.
Mainly dry early this morning, but looking like a wet afternoon and evening across the eastern half of the state. Unseasonably cold as well. Any improvement for Wednesday? Here's our latest forecast.
Watch now: Rain chance lingers in far eastern Nebraska Thursday, big temperature difference across the state
With dry conditions for many, but showers and clouds persisting for the Lincoln and Omaha area, temps will vary significantly across Nebraska today. This will continue for Friday. Here's the latest.
Watch now: Dry in the western half of the state, but rain and chilly conditions continue for eastern Nebraska Wednesday
Rain and clouds will slowly exit Nebraska from west to east, but for some it won't happen until Thursday. See when the rain chance ends for our area and what kind of temperatures are expected.
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
Already cooler today than yesterday, but the coldest air is yet to come. Rain chances sticking around as well. See when rain is most likely and how chilly it will get in our complete weekend forecast.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Grand Island area. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 deg…
Grand Island folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees …
Grand Island temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees to…