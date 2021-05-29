 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

May. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 52F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Grand Island people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 87% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts