May. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

For the drive home in Grand Island: Scattered thunderstorms, some strong in the evening, will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest.