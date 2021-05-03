May. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening in Grand Island: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 42F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Folks in the Grand Island area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.