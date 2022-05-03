This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 42F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Grand Island temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
