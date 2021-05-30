 Skip to main content
May. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Grand Island. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.

