Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Grand Island. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
May. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
Related to this story
Most Popular
Grand Island folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 …
For the drive home in Grand Island: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of su…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Grand Island area. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degre…
Folks in the Grand Island area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temp…
Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted.…
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 52F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Ra…
Grand Island's evening forecast: Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Grand…
For the drive home in Grand Island: Mainly clear skies. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Grand Island area will see highs in th…