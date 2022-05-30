 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening's outlook for Grand Island: A few clouds from time to time. Low 56F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Grand Island community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

