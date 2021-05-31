This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Grand Island. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
May. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
