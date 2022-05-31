For the drive home in Grand Island: A few clouds overnight. Low 52F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
May. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
