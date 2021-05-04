This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 45F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Grand Island people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
May. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Gus…
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.
Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Grand Island area. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. The area …
For the drive home in Grand Island: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Grand Island area. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. We wil…
For the drive home in Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Hot temperatures are …
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. W…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…