May. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 45F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Grand Island people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.