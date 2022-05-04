 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Rain. Low 46F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Grand Island folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 82% chance of precipitation. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.

