May. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

Grand Island's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Grand Island people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.