May. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 46F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Grand Island people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.

