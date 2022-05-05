This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 46F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Grand Island people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
May. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
