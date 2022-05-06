 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Mainly clear skies. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Grand Island. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.

