This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Grand Island area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Saturday, there is a 44% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
May. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Gus…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a …
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. W…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Grand Island area. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. We wil…
Today's temperature in Grand Island will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 deg…
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 45F. W…
For the drive home in Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Hot temperatures are …