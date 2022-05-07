For the drive home in Grand Island: Cloudy and windy in the evening. Thunderstorms developing after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Grand Island community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
May. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
