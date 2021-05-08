This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible. Grand Island folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
May. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
