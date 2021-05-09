Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
May. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
