For the drive home in Grand Island: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
May. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
