Nov. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Grand Island Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

