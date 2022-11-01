 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening in Grand Island: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 54F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Grand Island. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.

