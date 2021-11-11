 Skip to main content
Nov. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

Nov. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

For the drive home in Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 31F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Friday, Grand Island people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Grand Island, with winds reaching 28 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.

