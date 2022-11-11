Grand Island's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 13F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Grand Island tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
