Grand Island's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Grand Island area. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Nov. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
