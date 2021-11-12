 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

Nov. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

{{featured_button_text}}

Grand Island's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Grand Island area. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts