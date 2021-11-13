 Skip to main content
Nov. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low near 35F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking ahead, Grand Island temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

