This evening in Grand Island: A few clouds. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Grand Island folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
