Nov. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening in Grand Island: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Grand Island. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.

