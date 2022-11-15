 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

For the drive home in Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies. Low 14F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Grand Island tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.

