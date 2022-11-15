For the drive home in Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies. Low 14F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Grand Island tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
Related to this story
Most Popular
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Grand Island today. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Grand Island will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Grand Island today. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees t…
For the drive home in Grand Island: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low around 20F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It wil…
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the second part of our seasonal preview on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Grand Island's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 13F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Grand Island tomor…
For the drive home in Grand Island: Cloudy. Low 23F. SE winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Grand Island Monday, w…
For the drive home in Grand Island: Mostly cloudy and windy with showers developing late. A thunderstorm or two is possible. Low around 35F. W…
It will be a cold day in Grand Island, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. 15 degrees is today's low. We will s…