Nov. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Mostly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Grand Island residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 48 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.

