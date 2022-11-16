Nov. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening in Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 23F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . A 11-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.