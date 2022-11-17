For the drive home in Grand Island: Mostly clear. Low 11F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
Related to this story
Most Popular
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Today's forecasted low temperature is 11 degrees. Partly cl…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Grand Island today. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees t…
Grand Island people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 35 degrees. Today's forecasted l…
For the drive home in Grand Island: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low around 20F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It wil…
This evening in Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 23F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.…
Grand Island's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 13F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Grand Island tomor…
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the second part of our seasonal preview on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
For the drive home in Grand Island: Cloudy. Low 23F. SE winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Grand Island Monday, w…