Nov. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: A few clouds. Low around 20F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Grand Island Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.

