Nov. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

For the drive home in Grand Island: Clear skies. Low around 20F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Grand Island temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.