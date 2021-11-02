Nov. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Grand Island tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.