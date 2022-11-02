Grand Island's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Grand Island. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
