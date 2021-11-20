This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Evening clouds will give way to clearing. Low around 30F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
