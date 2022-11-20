 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening in Grand Island: A mostly clear sky. Low 23F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Grand Island folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.

