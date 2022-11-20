This evening in Grand Island: A mostly clear sky. Low 23F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Grand Island folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Nov. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
